MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 472,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $29,393,000. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Smartsheet by 217.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

