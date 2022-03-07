MML Investors Services LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after buying an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wipro by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

