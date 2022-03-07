MML Investors Services LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

