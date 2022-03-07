MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 292.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 856,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $8.05 on Monday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

