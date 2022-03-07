MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 208,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

