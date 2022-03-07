MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,785,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 158,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

