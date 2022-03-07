Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after acquiring an additional 640,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,079,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after buying an additional 135,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

