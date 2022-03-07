Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.