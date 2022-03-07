Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $19.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,786. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.53. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

