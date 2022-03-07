Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.83

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 8061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,144,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.