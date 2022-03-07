Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $5.50 on Monday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

