Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.85. 652,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,196 shares of company stock worth $60,681,805. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.