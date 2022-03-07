Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $182.19

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.19 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 182.19 ($2.44), with a volume of 256798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.90 ($2.57).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.16) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.38. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($133,241.27).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

