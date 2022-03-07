Monro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th.

Monro has raised its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 78,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Monro by 37.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Monro by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

