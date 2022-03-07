Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.15 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,561 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

