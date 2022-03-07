Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $707,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 95,088 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Halliburton by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 524,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 495,642 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

