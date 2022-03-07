Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 15,196 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Natixis lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 19.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.48 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

