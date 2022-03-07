Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 26,181 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 92,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.7% in the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 144,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 174.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.47 and a 52 week high of $352.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

