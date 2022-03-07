Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 28,200 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $3,175,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zendesk by 382.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.