Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 34,274 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,274 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Edison International were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

EIX stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

