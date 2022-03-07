Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 79,067 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,067 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exelon by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

