Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,205 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.