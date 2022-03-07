Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in National Grid by 107.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.76) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

