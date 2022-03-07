Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $464.48 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

