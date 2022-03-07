Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACB opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

