Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $41.43 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

