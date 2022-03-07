Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £673,054.65 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.79), for a total value of £673,054.65 ($903,065.41).

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,185 ($29.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,662.55 ($22.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($36.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,272.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,374.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.83) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,250 ($30.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

