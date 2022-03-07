Morgan Stanley Buys 106,101 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.