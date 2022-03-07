Morgan Stanley Cuts Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target to $48.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

