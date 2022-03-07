Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Atotech worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth about $4,127,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth about $8,599,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

ATC stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

