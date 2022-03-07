Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IVOV stock opened at $161.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.47 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.