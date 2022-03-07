Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of TopBuild worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $209.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

