Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, lowered their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MSGM opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

