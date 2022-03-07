MTC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.