MurAll Price Hits $0.0001 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $974,005.30 and approximately $41,275.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00034389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00103115 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,055,103,598 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.