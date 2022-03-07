Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 420,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,236,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.