Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 119,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00. Nam Tai Property has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.