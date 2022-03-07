NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 618,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

