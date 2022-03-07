National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.91.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$71.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.99. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$58.02 and a 52 week high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,812.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

