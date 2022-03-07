National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NCMI opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 177.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

