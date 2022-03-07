NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.07

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 230723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.16) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.