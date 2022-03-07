Nepsis Inc. Purchases 2,314 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.84. 148,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average is $353.65. The company has a market cap of $310.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

