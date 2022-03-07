News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of News worth $40,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in News by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.