NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.21

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 831,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 146,422 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

