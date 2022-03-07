NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has GBX 7,038 ($94.43) target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.34) to GBX 8,150 ($109.35) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7,594.00.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. NEXT has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

