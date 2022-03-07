NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,366,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $220,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

