NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $1,311.44

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market capitalization of $253,418.90 and $840.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $1,311.44 or 0.03455463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00103292 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 193 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

