NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $226.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

