NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.070-$7.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.NICE also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

