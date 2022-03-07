Nicholas G. Olds Sells 19,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:COP traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $103.77.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
