Nicholas G. Olds Sells 19,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

