Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) versus Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Financial Analysis

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. Riverview Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.94 $11.90 million N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.82 $10.47 million $0.95 7.95

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riverview Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.